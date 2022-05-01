It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of Gordon Marshall Bromberg, 83, on April 28, 2022.
Loving husband of Rhonda; father of Seth (Jodie), Corie and Josh Bromberg; and grandfather to Evin, Noah, Jules, Benjamin, Hayley and Cooper.
The funeral will be held at noon May 2 at The Star of David in Babylon, N.Y. Shiva will be held May 2 and May 3 at 110 Spring Drive in East Meadow, N.Y., followed by shiva in Cleveland from 6 to 9 p.m. May 4 and May 5 at 28600 Belcourt Road in Pepper Pike.
Gordon was one of the good guys. A kind hearted soul who lived for his family. A teacher for 45 years in the office of home instruction for the Board of Education in New York. He loved Humphrey Bogart movies, listening to Jazz - namely Thelonius Monk and Dave Brubeck, playing the piano, and jamming with his friends. He loved all New York sports teams. He grew up worshiping Sandy Koufax and the Brooklyn Dodgers and snuck into the 1953 World Series at Ebbets Field. He was a devout New York Giants and New York Knicks fan with a hidden guilty pleasure of watching “All My Children,” which he taped every day. After retirement, Gordon spent almost an equal amount of time volunteering daily in the Jewish community. He was volunteer of the year with Hadassah of New York for logging in countless hours driving people in need to doctors, appointments and much needed groceries.
Fare you well, fare you well.
I love you more than words can tell. Listen to the river sing sweet songs… To rock my soul.