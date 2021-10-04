Michael Broniatowski passed away Sept. 30, 2021, in Cleveland Heights.
He was born in Maidstone, England, on Dec. 25, 1944, where his parents were involved in the war effort. After his father’s discharge from the French section of the U.S. Office of War Information and the British Army, the family returned to Paris.
Michael received his Baccalaureat after attending the experimental science section at the prestigious Lycee Henri IV, followed by studies at Paris University School of Medicine, graduating with honors in 1969. After service in the French Army as a lieutenant taking care of road casualties, and later as captain in the reserves, he completed otolaryngology training at the hospitals of St, Germain en Laye and Foch in Paris and received specialty certification in otolaryngology in 1974. He was in practice until 1976 when he immigrated to the United States and was accepted in the otolaryngology training program at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
In 1977, he met Dr. Sharon Grundfest, a lovely pianist and general surgery resident at the Cleveland Clinic, who would become his wife and research collaborator. After American board certification in otolaryngology, he became an assistant professor on the full-time faculty at University Hospitals, the VA Medical Center and MetroHealth. He then did a special fellowship in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at the Cleveland Clinic and surgical research in association with the department of artificial and internal organs.
He returned to the faculty at CWRU, before becoming chairman in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at the St. Vincent Charity Hospital where he served for 27 years. During that time, he was able to continue combining patient care with research in neurorestoration as an associate clinical professor at Case, adjunct staff at the Cleveland Clinic and clinical professor of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery with The Ohio State University. He resigned due to illness in 2013, but continued part-time with MetroHealth otolaryngology-head and neck surgery until he retired in 2019.
He published prolifically – over 100 scientific and clinical papers, editorials, movies and book chapters – and presented nationally and internationally. He was a member of most major high societies in his specialty. He enjoyed teaching residents and did not shy from brainstorming with his colleagues. He was blessed to remain in touch with close friends, some for more than 50 years.
He had a keen interest in history, music and dynasties of Lhasa Apso dogs. He had a dry sense of humor and was widely traveled.
He is survived by Sharon, the love of his life; as well as their two sons, Daniel (Holly) from Boston and David (Rebecca) from Washington, D.C.; five grandchildren, Noah, Jacob, Arielle, Elaine and Judah; and cousins on both sides of the pond.
Services were held Oct. 3 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. Interment was at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will observe shiva from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 at the residence, 2646 Fairmount Blvd. in Cleveland Heights. (Mask and vaccinations are required.)
Suggested donations may be made to Park Synagogue, The Cleveland Orchestra, The American Laryngological Association, the Triological Society, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Cleveland Clinic Alumni Association.