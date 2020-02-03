Dr. Marvin G. Brook, 95, was born Nov. 29, 1924, and passed away Jan. 31, 2020.
Beloved husband of Muriel “Micki” Brook (nee Epstein) for 39 years; husband of the late Phyllis (nee Pearlstein); devoted father of Bradley Brook of Los Angeles, Roger Brook of N.C., Ellen Brook of Mountain View, C.A., Jeffery Fingerhut and Gary (Nancy) Fingerhut; loving grandfather of Brian and Gabby Brook, David (Danielle) Fingerhut, Brian (Jillian) Fingerhut, Jennifer (Matt) Sobal, Adam, Eve, Ezra, Sarah and Chelsea Fingerhut; cherished great-grandfather of Noah and Sonny; dearly loved uncle of Dr. Barry (Julie) Brook of Cincinnati; loving great-uncle.
Funeral services will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor RD., Cleveland Heights, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.
The family will receive friends Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 from 1-4 and 5-7 p.m., Feb. 7 from 1-4 p.m. and following services Feb. 9 until 7 p.m. at the Brook residence, 22355 S. Woodland Rd., Shaker Heights.
Contributions are suggested to the Cleveland Psychoanalytic Center (psychoanalysiscleveland.org) or to Hospice of the Western Reserve (hospicewr.org).
To view this service at 2 p.m. Sunday, navigate to bitly.com/largechapel.