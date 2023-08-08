Rosalyn Brooker (nee Geller) died peacefully on Aug. 6, 2023.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Merrill S. Brooker, who passed away at the age of 56 after 33 years of marriage. She is survived by daughters, Karen Brooker (Collette Johns), Robin (John) DeLamatre and Bobbi (Bruce) Sundman, and son, Martin Brooker; cherished grandmother to Jackie DeLamatre (Ben) Cooper, Mariel (Jason) Aken, Caroline Sundman, Mike Kravitz, and Jaime Kravitz; great-grandchildren Edie and Sonny Cooper, and Annie, Naomi, and Jacob Aken, Colton Brown, Afton Brown and Madyson Johns. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Mae (Mort) Stark and (Daniel) Betty Nesbit, and brother, Larry (Rose) Geller.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Mayfield Mausoleum, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. The family will receive friends and family immediately following the service until 8 p.m. Aug. 14, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 at 2202 Acacia Park Drive in Lyndhurst in the Social Room.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are greatly appreciated to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple (Women of Fairmount Temple) or the charity of your choice. Readers are encouraged to view the entire loving obituary at bkbmc.com.
