Beverly Brower (nee Cuttler), beloved wife of the late Howard L. Brower. Loving mother of Alise (Carl) Spataro, Marc (Grace) Brower and Karen (Jonathan) Popper. Devoted grandmother of Kimberly (Nick) Garibaldi, Michelle Spataro, Matthew (Anne) Brower, Ashley (Dan) Toaz, Jacob and Brandon Popper. Great-grandmother of Edie, Elle and Elliana. Dear sister of the late Irving "Itzy" Cuttler.
Family graveside services will be held Aug. 19 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of choice.