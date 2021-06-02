Arthur A. Brown, beloved husband of Karen (nee Greenberg). Loving father of Richard (Leslie) Brown and Jill (Grant) Goodman. Devoted grandfather of Jordan, Jared and Jessica Brown, Josh and Corey Goodman. Cherished uncle and brother-in-law. Brother of Elaine Solomon.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. June 4 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services and interment until 4 p.m. June 4 and from 1 to 5 p.m. June 6 at the residence, 5 Sherwood Ct. in Beachwood. (Masks are requested).
Friends who wish may contribute to the Park Synagogue or the charity of choice.