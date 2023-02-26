Bernice Brown (nee Gaffin), loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully at her home Feb. 23, 2023, at the incredible age of 102. Her strength, persistence and fortitude were remarkable during her later years.
She is survived by her two beloved daughters, Andrea Rose and Cheryl (Jeff) Wasserstrom; her four devoted grandchildren, Jeremy Kropveld, Rachel (Josh) Stegman, Sarah Kent and Jason Wasserstrom; her two great-grandchildren Amelia and Jude Stegman; and many caring nieces and nephews.
Bernice is preceded in death by her immigrant, parents Bessie and Morris Gaffin; her devoted husband of 62 years, Martin Brown; her first born daughter, Sandra Brown; her two dear sisters, Fanny Edelstein and Jacey Whitman; and four brothers, Milton, Martin, Arthur and Sanford Gaffin.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at Cleveland Jewish Funerals. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Contributions can be sent to Harmony Hospice Care, 25825 Science Park Drive, Beachwood, OH 44122.
May her memory be a blessing to all her family.
Arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals.