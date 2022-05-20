Edna Rae Brown, 92, died May 19, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Irving Brown for 70 years; loving mother of Craig, Terri (Jerry) Miller and Wendy (deceased); devoted grandmother of Lindsey (Matt) Shapiro, Jason (Lindsay) Miller, Brian (Melanie) Miller, Eliot (Melanie) Brown, Spencer, Kevin (Alyssa) Brown and 12 great- grandchildren; cherished daughter of Marie and Paul Simon.
Edna, who was born in St. Louis, Dec. 25, 1929, loved life. She was a sports enthusiast and excelled at tennis and golf. She loved playing bridge, canasta and maj.
Services will be held at Bet Olam Cemetery (Richmond and Chagrin Blvd) at 10 a.m. May 22. To view the service May 23, go to YouTube and enter Edna Brown Funeral Service.
Family will receive friends at Terri and Jerry Miller’s home, 2766 Meldon Blvd., Beachwood immediately following services May 22 until 7 p.m. Contributions are suggested to Maltz Hospice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Brown family may be shared at berkowitzkuminbookatzfunerals.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.