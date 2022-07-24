Irving Brown, 98, beloved husband of Edna Brown (deceased) for 70 years; loving father of Craig, Terri (Jerry) Miller and Wendy (deceased); devoted grandfather of Lindsey (Matt) Shapiro, Jason (Lindsay) Miller, Brian (Melanie) Miller, Eliot (Melanie) Brown, and Spencer, Kevin (Alyssa) Brown and 12 great-grandchildren; cherished son of Louis and Eva Brown.
Irving was born on July 18, 1924, the same day his son, Craig, was born 28 years later. Back then, homes were fueled by coal, and his dad would get up especially early to stoke the furnace before leaving for work, so that the family would have heat when they woke up. This left an indelible impression on Irving and provided an example of how a father made sacrifices for the sake of his loved ones. Irving was a devoted son, husband, father and all-around good guy. He put himself through college and graduated with honors from The Ohio State University in 1948. One year later, he started an advertising business with longtime friend Lenny Axelband and they originated some of the most memorable ad campaigns in Cleveland history, like Garfield 1-23-23 and “My dad wants to sell you a car now!” among many, many others.
He loved the advertising business, because it afforded him an opportunity to be creative, and the people who worked for him loved him as well. He never raised his voice or used expletives, and he was always fair and honest. A media representative once remarked “if everyone conducted business like Irving, the world would be a far better place. They don’t make ‘em like him anymore!” One might describe Irving Brown as the last of the Mohicans.
He was fond of saying that there are three stages of life. There’s youth! There’s middle age! And there’s “ Hey! You’re looking good!” And he did look good! No one ever believed him when he told them his age. People who had the good fortune of knowing this extraordinarily handsome, humble, kind-hearted soul are better people for having known him. He is a shining example of a life well lived.
For all who knew him, his memory will be a blessing.
