Brown, Rick

Rick Brown, 65, of University Heights was born in Cleveland on July 23, 1957 and passed away on Dec. 20, 2022.
Beloved husband of Ketti Finneran; devoted father of Gabriel Brown (Kate Rosenberg) of New York City and Madison Brown of South Euclid; dear brother of Ellen Brown (Don Ungemach) of University Heights; cherished uncle and cousin of many.
Memorial services for Richard will be held 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
The family will receive friends Dec. 27 following the service from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Temple Israel Ner Tamid, 1730 Lander Road in Mayfield Heights. Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, the family will receive friends from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brown residence, 3798 Westwood Road in University Heights.
