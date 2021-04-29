Robert Bruder, beloved husband of the late Janice (nee Bloom). Loving father of Sue (Spencer) Wold and Laurie (Tom Gerson) Bruder. Devoted grandfather of Halli (Tyler) Kline, Michael Wold, Danielle (Matt) Cicero and David (Tracy) Weinberger. Great-grandfather of Brandon, Jaxon, Madilyn, Makenzie, Mia, Jocelyn, Audrina, Kylie and Dominic. Dear companion of Lois Jacobson and brother of the late Edward Bruder. Cherished uncle.
Private family services will be held May 2 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Bet Olam Cemetery. Friends are invited to view the service at 1 p.m. May 2 by going to bkbmc.com, select obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Robert Bruder, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live streaming, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends at the residence of Laurie Bruder from 6 to 8 p.m. May 2 and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. May 3. For information and reservation times, email robertbruderfamily@gmail.com.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association/Cleveland Chapter.