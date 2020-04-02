David Bruell, beloved son of Douglas and Holly (nee Wolfson) Bruell. Loving brother of Abby (Joshua “Yoshi” Silverstein) Bruell and Amanda (Joshua) Goldberg. Devoted uncle of Freya Silverstein and Phoebe and Margo Goldberg. Cherished grandson of Fanny and Jack Wolfson and the late Stanley and Gloria Bruell.
David loved music, being with his friends, playing with his nieces, making others happy, eating family dinners together, and bringing smiles to people’s faces. He was loved by many.
Private family services were held.
Family requests no visitation at this time. A celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date. Contributions are suggested to The Lantern Center for Recovery (thelantern.info).