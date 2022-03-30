Dr. Melvyn B. Bucklan, 79, of Birmingham, Mich., formerly of University Heights, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2022.
He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. Mel is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Esther; loving daughter Kari (Robert) Gillette of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.; cherished granddaughters, Lauren and Katherine Gillette; loyal brothers Howard of Cleveland Heights and Larry (Alicia) of Los Angeles; and his favorite “grand doggies,” Newman and Stellie.
Mel was born on Aug. 17, 1942, in Cleveland to Joseph and Rose Bucklan. He was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, The Ohio State University and The Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. He was in private practice his entire career and a professor at OCPM for 25 years.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.