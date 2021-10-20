Craig S. Burg, 55, born in Cleveland to parents Lois and Gary Burg (both deceased) on Nov. 24, 1966, passed away on Sept. 27, 2021.
Craig graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1984, and Cleveland State University in 1987. He was the brother of Carrie Wilk (Jerry, deceased); uncle of Jerry and Alyssa (Martiniz); great-uncle of Alyonna; cousin of Howard (deceased), Arlene (Cookie), Audrey, Mike, Bonnie and Larry (deceased); nephew of Lynn Vendeland, Alberta Gerson (deceased) (Ken, surviving), and Judy Burg (deceased).
Craig was grateful for the special relationships he shared with his uncle, Ken Gerson, family friend Harold Levine and family, and Barb Burg. Although he was born with spina bifida, he continued to set goals for himself that seemed impossible to meet. He kept trying to go that extra mile. He made the best of his life despite his physical challenges.
Anyone who knew Craig was aware that he was a huge “Star Trek” fan. As the end of his life drew near, he was asked if he had a wish he would like granted. His wish was to have a drink with Robin Curtis, who played Vulcan Lieutenant Saavik on “Star Trek,” which was his dream many years ago when he bid at a “Star Trek” convention auction and lost.
Landerbrook Transitional Care, Traditions Hospice and Dare to Dream Foundation worked together, along with Robin Curtis, to make Craig’s final wish a reality. In less than 24 hours from Craig’s original wish, Robin was sharing a drink and dinner with Craig, who visited with him the entire weekend. The phone calls between Robin and Craig continued until the last day of Craig’s life.
Graveside services were held at Mount Sinai Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Traditions Hospice, the National Kidney Foundation or Landerbrook Transitional Care.