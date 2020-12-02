Beverly Bushman, 90, of Cleveland Heights, died Nov. 29, 2020.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Robert Bushman and Susan Lindholm, David and Ellen Bushman, and Jerome and Clare Bushman; grandchildren, Eliezer (Rochel) Bushman, Randi Bushman and Aaron Anderson, Evan Bushman, Jordan (Dana) Bushman and Max Bushman; three step-grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and special niece and nephew, Michele and Don Marshall. Mrs. Bushman was the beloved wife of the late Harold Bushman.
Private family services were held at B’nai Israel Cemetery. No visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or any charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.