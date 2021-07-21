Pauline “Pat” Bushman (nee Cole), 93, of South Euclid, passed away peacefully in New York City on July 9, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late Cantor Irvin Bushman of Temple Emanu El, where she served alongside her husband as organist from 1952 until 1983, and devoted mother of Robin Bushman (Dr. Robert) Fried.
Pauline was born Jan. 2, 1928, in Cleveland where she pursued her musical studies throughout her attendance at Cleveland Heights High School. Her piano teachers included Francis Bolton Kortheuer and Eunice Podis. She studied organ with Erwin Jospe and served as his assistant for 10 years at the Old Euclid Avenue Temple, under the leadership of Rabbi Barnett Bricker, now Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
Since her teen years, she had taught piano, a calling which she continued unabated until the last week of her life. She accompanied many soloists, both vocal and instrumental, frequently appearing as an accompanist with her husband, Irv, and daughter, violinist Robin.
For several years, she served as president of the parent’s council of the Cleveland Institute of Music, where her husband was on the voice faculty. Mrs. Bushman received wide recognition for her annual organ recitals at Temple Emanu El featuring the works of outstanding contemporary Jewish composers as well as her own work, notably “The Plagues.” She also played mandolin and guitar, having formed the quartet “ShirPasa,” for which she arranged much music as well as writing her own original compositions.
Both Pauline and Irvin loved to travel the world always seeking out musical performances, Jewish religious sites, museums, the wonders of nature, and most importantly, delicious culinary creations. Pauline was well known for her green thumb as well as her ability to create stunning outfits for the numerous cultural events and celebrations she would attend with her husband.
In 2017, Pauline set off on a new journey to join her daughter and son-in-law in New York City, where she could not only attend her daughter’s concerts, but those of the Metropolitan Opera, Mostly Mozart and the Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society, to name a few.
Pauline never forgot her hometown baseball team, the Cleveland Indians, always inquiring if they had been able to win another game.