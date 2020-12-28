Jacob Adam Ben Butze, Feb. 16, 2000-Dec. 27, 2020.
Jacob passed away peacefully at home after an almost two-year battle with lymphoblastic leukemia. Jacob fought cancer the way he lived his life - with strength, courage and compassion. Jacob was a proud 2018 graduate of St. Edward High School in Lakewood, where he was honored for being an outstanding mentor, leader and friend. He was a varsity athlete on the cross-country, track, and hockey teams, and was a student ambassador. Jacob studied finance at Miami University of Ohio at the Farmer School of Business. He belonged to Delta Chi and Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity, where he was named 2020 Brother of the Year at the National Meeting and Director of Alumni Relations. He was a beloved member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
Jacob is survived by his parents Brandt Butze and Naomi Frank Butze and sister Ana Butze of Shaker Heights, grandparents Louis and Linda Frank, Susan Klein, Joyce Butze, and Ken Butze, Sr. and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.
A memorial service will be held on December 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and will be streamed at https://www.fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream, followed by burial at Lakeview Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation for the staff of the Taussig Cancer Center of
the Cleveland Clinic for the care given to Jacob over the past two years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and to St. Edward Scholarship Fund at 13500 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107. Also in Jacob’s honor please consider donating blood and joining the bone marrow registry through Be the Match.
For additional information and to sign the guestbook, please log online to brown-forward.com.
BROWN-FORWARD SERVICE 216-752-1200.