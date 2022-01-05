Wally Cady (Wallis Weiler Cady) peacefully made her transition on Jan. 2, 2022.
She was born in Cleveland on Jan. 19, 1948, the daughter of Kurt Weiler and Elaine Kabb. Married to Bill Cady in 1976 on the summit of Mount Washington, N.H., before embarking on a life together in Washington state and Massachusetts. Mother to Layla Mayville and Will Cady, and grandmother to Julia Mayville. She is survived by her brothers, Jeffry Weiler and Clifford Weiler.
Wally led a fruitful career in the medical devices industry with the FDA and across multiple firms, whose insightful articles were often seen published within industry trades. Her brash wit and fierce humor earned her many lifelong friends from among her colleagues through her career who commonly referred to her as “one of a kind.”
Above all else, Wally was deeply funny. Her humor brought lightness to even the darkest parts of life, filling all those fortunate to receive her love with the courage to live bravely. In her marriage to Bill, she was the rock and the breadwinner as well as co-conspirator in their wild and colorful adventures that became infamous around their community of Acton, Mass. At the many gatherings at the Cady household, there could always be found an open seat next to Wally for any wandering soul in need of a good laugh or encouragement ... or simply to just watch some sports.
The last years of Wally’s life were a struggle. Dementia came early for Wally and required the extended care of her family as it slowly dulled her sharp intellect and self-reliance. Her good humor remained until the end.
Wally’s family will host a celebration of her life sometime in July 2022 in Acton to coincide with her anniversary to Bill on July 4.
Arrangements under the direction of Frary Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.