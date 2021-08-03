Marilyn B. Cagin, beloved wife of Harry Cagin (z”l), loving mother of Susan Baruch (Bill Fowlkes), Nancy Glosser (Richard) and Steven (Aharon) Baruch (Shoshana). Proud grandmother/bubby to twelve grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her three siblings: Lucy Richman, Herbert Abraham and Elaine Gold.
While raising three children, Marilyn earned her bachelor’s degree in history education from Case Western Reserve University. She then served as director of the Cleveland branch of the Workmen’s Circle for many years. In her very active retirement, she traveled the world with her beloved husband, Harry, created many beautiful oil paintings and exquisite, handcrafted quilts for all of her children and grandchildren. She also continued her involvement on numerous boards and Jewish committees, including her favorite: the Yiddish concert in the park.
Following a private graveside service at Mt. Olive Cemetery, the family will receive friends at 2898 Lander Road in Pepper Pike on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 6-9 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.
Friends who wish may contribute to Chabad Jewish Center of Solon or The Twinsburg Historical Society.