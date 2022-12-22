Cahen, Robert

Robert Cahen, born in Cleveland on Sept. 28, 1948. Passed away on Dec. 21, 2022 on his 48th wedding anniversary of marriage to his beloved wife, Alice (nee Silverman). Loving father of Geoffrey (Candice), Jonathan (Jessica) and Benjamin (Aryn) Cahen. Devoted grandfather of Nathaniel, Ryan, Juliette, Gabby, Landon, Hayden and Braxton. Dear brother of Jerry (Dina) Cahen. Cherished son of the late Ruth and Gilbert Cahen.
Bob was a well-known community leader from his earliest days at AIM Jobs, Council for Economic Opportunities, Jewish Vocational Service, Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland, Jewish Community Center, Lakeland Foundation, Hodge Group and most recently his own Cahen Consulting, where he never had to seek clients - they sought him out.
He was the immediate past president of the Association of Fundraising Professionals - Cleveland Chapter, where he helped to create funding for a cohort program designed for fundraising leaders of color.
Bob was easy to approach, affable and a connector of people. He will be remembered as a mentor to professionals, a caring and dedicated supervisor, and a leader who motivated those around him to reach their potential and beyond.
In his personal life, Bob liked to cook, he was a master of sauces, leader of adventures, an artist, reader, runner and always enjoyed the road less traveled, especially if they got lost.
He especially enjoyed his role as Sabbah and was an eternal optimist.
And most of all he was half of a beautiful love story.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Berkowitz-Kuman-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at BKBMC.COM, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of Robert Cahen, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Shiva information to be announced.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kuman-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.