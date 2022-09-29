Janice S. Cahn (nee Ginsberg), beloved wife of the late Fred. Loving mother of Rory Cahn and Amy Freedman. Adored daughter of the late Betty and Earl Ginsberg. Dear sister of the late Edward and Albert Ginsberg. Cherished aunt and friend to many.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Janice's caregivers: Linda, Shay, Tara and Linda.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 7 p.m. at 26200 George Zeiger Drive, Building 2, in Beachwood (meet in the community room).
Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association/Cleveland Chapter.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view starting Oct. 1 by going to YouTube and searching Janice Cahn Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.