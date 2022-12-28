On Dec. 24, 2022, Gerald W. Camiener, Ph.D, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Beatrice at his side. Gerald, or Jerry as he was known, was born in Detroit on Aug. 15, 1932, to Edith (Garfield) and Paul M. Camiener. He was 90 years old.
Jerry attended the University of Michigan, transferring and graduating from Wayne University with honors. He was admitted into the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s first Doctorate program in biochemistry and successfully earned his Ph.D from M.I.T. From there, he and Bea moved to Kalamazoo where Jerry worked for Upjohn in cancer research.
While in Kalamazoo, he put his first entrepreneurial “oar on the water” by starting an enzyme manufacturing company. Subsequently, he took a role of division president with ICN and moved to Cleveland, where he traveled the world. In 1976, he started American Research Products Company (AMRESCO) and successfully grew the business into a Diagnostic Life Sciences Company. In 1993, he exited AMRESCO, only to “flunk retirement” and start CBG Biotech in 1996. Jerry was innovative and brilliant, with a drive to match, realizing many accolades along his business life journey.
Jerry was married to Bea for 69 years. They had a wonderful life together starting together modestly on a graduate stipend at M.I.T., raising a family, traveling together and ultimately moving to Naples, to enjoy the Florida warmth for over twenty years together. Jerry is survived by his wife, Beatrice; their three children, David (Shelly) Camiener, Karen (Ray) Hopkins and Judith Camiener, and their grandchildren, Rachael Camiener (Matthew Byrne), Samuel Camiener (Tori Agnew), Abigail Camiener and Alexandra Hopkins, all of whom loved and looked up to their Grandpa. Jerry is also survived by his brother, Alan M. (Denny) Camiener, and his close brother-in-law, Allan Breyer (Linda deceased), in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.
Taking care of family and fostering those relationships was a commitment. Jerry spent a lifetime building. Jerry enjoyed family and fishing, often combining the two together. At one time, Jerry held the record in Michigan for the largest Coho Salmon caught. Jerry and Bea took each of their grandchildren on a special trip, ranging from England to Arizona. The family traveled together to Europe, and Costa Rica which fostered building bonds and wonderful memories with their Grandpa.
Jerry was a complex and dynamic thinker with seemingly limitless energy, yet grounded and simple at his core. He always remembered his parents and the values they instilled into him at a young age. These values he carried with him throughout his life and were imparted into his family, a gift which will be carried forward by those he touched. On occasion, Jerry would adjust those values and say to his grandchildren, “Better to ask for forgiveness then ask for permission.” His humor, good natured tenacity and warmth will always be missed with a tear and a smile by those who loved him dearly.
Jerry’s motor was tuned to one-hundred percent. He was brought up to strive to achieve and this he accomplished. His legacy will be reflected and found in those he touched, the work ethic he taught and the love and passion for competition he transmitted to his family and friends, personally and professionally. As Jerry would say “life is for the living” and so his family and friends will carry his memory and values forward in their lives. He will be missed.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Calling hours will be held at from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 29 and from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 30 at Homewood Suites at 6085 Enterprise Parkway in Solon. Friends and family are welcome to come to the calling hours to pay respects.
Donations should be directed to Wayne State University, Department of Biological Sciences, P.O. Box 674602, Detroit, MI 48267-4602, with Reference to Gerald W. Camiener or online at giving.wayne.edu/donate (reference Gerald W. Camiener, Biological Sciences in the Other Notes Box) in loving memory of Gerald W. Camiener.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.