Marcia Cannon (nee Glass), age 87, formerly of Boston, and Columbus, was born Sept. 23, 1935 and passed away April 20, 2023.
Marcia was a much-loved friend and family member. She shared her huge heart with all around her and was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She was everybody’s friend, always ready to give support or love where needed. She was a firm believer in family values using those strengths to keep her family together.
Devoted mother of Dr. Louis (Dr. Sally) Cannon of Charlevoix, Mich., and Robin (Howard Horwitz) Romisher of Highland Heights; loving grandmother of Ben (Alyssa) Cannon, Chelsea (Zack) Saraf, Alex Cannon (fiancée, Taylor Firebaugh), Josh Romisher and Colin Romisher; cherished great-grandmother of Ryan, Kate and Natalie Cannon; dear sister of Fred Glass of Boston.
Funeral services for Marcia will be held at 11 a.m. April 23 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Burial will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends at the Romisher - Horwitz Residence, 309 Burwick Road in Highland Heights from 1 to 6 p.m. April 23.
Contributions in memory of Marcia are suggested to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Cannon family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.