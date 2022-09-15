Andrea Canowitz (nee Bohnen), beloved wife of Aaron Canowitz. Loving mother of Melissa Canowitz and Jennifer Canowitz. Dear sister of the late Janice (Paul) Greenberger. Devoted aunt and friend. Cherished daughter of the late Margaret and David Bohnen.
Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will observe Shiva Sept. 18 following services and interment until 4 p.m. and in the evening from 7 to 9 p.m., 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20 at the residence of Melissa Canowitz, 5435 Meadowood Blvd. in Lyndhurst, and continuing 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22, and 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at the residence of Aaron Canowitz, 4457 Baintree Road in University Heights. (Minyan Services 7 pm. Sept. 18 through 22) Masks are preferred.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Bohnen/Schaffer/Canowitz/Greenberger Garden Fund c/o B’nai Jeshurun Congregation 27501 Fairmount Blvd. Pepper Pike, OH. 44124
Friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 18 by going to BKBMC.COM, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Andrea Canowitz, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.