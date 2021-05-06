Jean Caplan, 94, of Hilton Head Island, suffered a stroke Tuesday morning and died peacefully surrounded by her family on May 5, 2021.
Jean was born in Lima, the daughter of Simon and Cara Fischel. She also had two brothers, Leonard and Walter, and survived by her sister and beloved twin, Joan.
Jean earned her bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University. She had a lifelong passion for learning and growing. Her interests were varied. She had a lifelong commitment and leadership roles in the Cleveland, Hilton Head, and National Hadassah organizations, was a founding member of Congregation Beth Yam, an avid collector of Judaica, using this expertise to teach and celebrate Jewish life, customs, literature and art.
Jean was a donor, volunteer and advocate who not only gave her time, talent and treasure; she exemplified the importance of service to excel in life to create a better world.
An avid golfer and activist, Jean co-founded the women’s division of the National Association of Left-Handed Golfers. She also was an expert gardener who tended her beautiful orchid atrium and shared her knowledge with multiple local garden clubs.
Jean was a role model and inspiration to those around her with her uncanny ability to find happiness in daily activities and simple pleasures.
She met and married the love of her life, Dan Caplan (deceased) and were married for 58 years.
Jean is survived by her sons, Simon (Kate, deceased) of Cleveland and Howard (Jeanne) of Jacksonville, Fla., and grandchildren: Eliot (Stacey), Scott (Chrissie), Alex, Steven; Great-grandchildren; Logan, Lilly, Ella and Lillie.
Services will be 10 a.m. May 9 at Congregation Beth Yam, 4501 Meeting Street, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926.
Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Yam or hadassah.org.
Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home & Crematory (uslandfuneralhome.com).