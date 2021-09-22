Dorothy Caplin, beloved mother of Martha Caplin, Daniel Caplin and David Caplin. Widow of Reuben Caplin. Grandmother of Rena Silverman. Mother-in-law of Stanley Silverman. Step-grandmother of Ben Silverman and his wife Jen Cuoco. Step-great-grandmother of Madeline and Meyer Silverman, died peacefully at Menorah Park on Sept. 16, 2021, at the age of 98.
She served four decades at the Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine, as the executive aide to 11 deans and interim deans. She was very well respected at the dental school and was given an alumni board special recognition award, where she was described as “a key player in the success of the school.” She retired at the age of 92.
Ms. Caplin was an active member of the Cleveland Jewish community since her husband, Reuben Caplin, was a well-known musical director at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple during the tenure of Rabbi Arthur Lelyveld.
Mrs. Caplin was born in Cleveland to Martha and Jake. Her mother was from Czechoslovakia and her father an orphan from Alabama who landed in Cleveland after taking an orphan train, according to her first cousin, Dan Sable.
She served in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (later named the WAC) at the end of World War II. The WAC was a voluntary enrollment program for up to 150,000 women to join the U.S. Army. It was created in 1942 and converted to an active duty status in the Army of the United States as the “WAC” in 1943.
Dorothy was a huge music fan and surrounded herself with musicians. Reuben was a voice teacher, choir director and a Jewish music scholar. All three of their children played instruments - one the cello, and two the violin.
Mrs. Caplin was described as a force of nature. She never gave up and she was a survivor. She continued to amaze doctors until the end, surviving heart issues, lung issues, and kidney issues, outliving any sentence, until the end.