Charles Joseph Caputo, 85, of Burton, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2021, at Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Ariz. He was born Dec. 16, 1935, in Cleveland, the son of Josephine (Caputo) Barry. Charles proudly served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during the Korean War and committed his life to education. He was a teacher at Berkshire High School for 30 years, and he was a lifelong educator and learner who was dedicated to improving the lives of those he touched. He was instrumental in developing the curriculum on the Holocaust for the state of Ohio.
Charles was a member of St. Helen Roman Catholic Church. He served as a library trustee from 1974 to 1985 for the Burton Public Library and he served as the chair of the annual fund drive for 17 years. In that time, the group helped raise almost $300,000 for the library. Charles impacted many lives within the greater community as a husband, father, teacher, coach, library trustee, volunteer, storyteller, teller of jokes, historical re-enactor and even as Santa Claus.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Aileen (White) Caputo. He is survived by his children, Michael (Kareen) Caputo, Matthew (Marie) Caputo, Kathleen Caputo and Christopher Caputo. The loving grandfather of Kevin, Julian, Roman, Rachel, Anthony, Georgianna, Thomas, Jonathan, Daniel and Charlie. He was brother of Barbara (John) Vadaj, Jackie (Andy) Tarian, Kathy (Ron) Butler, Rosemary (Norbert) Hannibal and Dan Barry. Dear companion of Dorothy Dumnich.
Burial arrangements will be made at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Charles can be sent to Burton Public Library, 14588 P.O. Box 427, Burton, OH 44021 (burtonlibrary.org).