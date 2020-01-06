Eileen M Carleton, age 92, passed away on Jan. 6, 2020. Eileen was born March 11, 1927 in Canton.
Devoted mother of Dr. Beth (Dr. Jeffrey Yarus) Schaberg, the late Dr. Jonathan Langhot and cherished mother-in-law of Dr. Sherri Routman; loving grandmother of Joscelyn (David) Leventhal, Joe Langholt, Jessica (Ricardo Solano) Langholt, Julia Langholt, Rebecca (Joshua) Marks and Catherine (Daniel) Kirsche; beloved great-grandmother of Zachary, Madeline, Ziva, Ava, Emmet and Ryder.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
The family will receive friends following services at the Schaberg-Yarus residence in Shaker Heights.
Contributions are suggested to Montefiore Hospice or the David and Freda Robinson Residence Memory Care Unit at the Weils.
To view this service at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 8, navigate to bitly.com/smallchapel.