Judy (Katz) Carriero. Regrets not achieving her goal of living to be 100 years old, and passed away peacefully March 18, 2021, at her long term residence in Montefiore.
Judy was born to Sam and Sonia Katz (deceased) May 18, 1937, in Cleveland and is predeceased by her husband, Michael. She is survived by her brother, Larry Katz and “Sissy” Karen Katz; wonderfully supportive family members: nephew, Jordan (Nancy) Katz and niece, Hayley Prendergast (Richard Goodban); Sam Prendergast, and Charna and Elisa Katz.
A debt of gratitude for the caring support she received over the years from the staff at Montefiore and the many kind people who she interacted with in the community. Judy was unique and special with an endearing quality that will be missed.
Private memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. March 26 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, and attendance is welcomed via webcast. To view the service at 11 a.m. March 26, please visit bkbmc.com and go to Judith Carriero obituary and navigate to “join live steam” at bottom of notice.
No visitation due to COVID-19.
If desired contributions in her name appreciated to Montefiore, 1 David Myers Pkwy., Beachwood, OH 44122.