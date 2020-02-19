Beverly Cassirer, (née Bellin) of Cleveland, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020, at 99 years old, less than a week before her 100th birthday on Feb. 19.
She died peacefully at her home in San Diego, Calif., where she and her late husband retired 40 years ago. She is survived by her son, David, of Telluride, Colo., and by her brother, Allan Bellin, of Cleveland. Beverly’s daughter, Ava, passed away in 2018.
Beverly was the widow of Holocaust survivor Claude Cassirer, the original plaintiff in Cassirer v. Spain, now known as Cassirer v. Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Foundation, currently on appeal at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
The case involves a priceless Impressionist painting by Camille Pissarro, a haunting streetscape of Paris known as “Rue St. Honoré, Afternoon, Rain Effect,” oil on canvas @ 1897. The painting was looted by the Nazis from Claude Cassirer’s grandmother Lilly in Germany in 1939 in exchange for exit visas for Lilly and her husband, professor Otto Neubauer. Dr. Neubauer, a world-renowned physician and head of the teaching hospital in Munich, was stripped of his credentials and his citizenship under the Nuremberg Laws of 1935.
After being forced to “sell” the Pissarro painting to the Nazis for a nominal sum paid into a blocked ac-count she could never access, Lilly and Otto escaped Nazi Germany to Oxford, England, just before the war broke out in Europe. In Oxford, the professor conducted cancer research for the Ford Foundation and the British government until his death in 1957. Lilly then came to live with Claude and Beverly and their children in Cleveland until her death in 1962.
In the years before Beverly married Claude, toward the end of the Depression in the 1930s, she served as executive secretary to George Richman, president of Richman Brothers, one of the most successful men’s clothing companies in the country. She worked hard to help support her family, and so her two brothers could attend college. Years later, after her own children were grown, Beverly attended John Carroll University in Cleveland, graduating magna cum laude.
After being liberated from a prison camp in the Moroccan desert in North Africa, Claude Cassirer emigrated to the United States and settled in Cleveland, where he became a very popular portrait photographer. Both Beverly and Claude were very active with Park Synagogue in Cleveland, and for years Claude was a fundraiser for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Beverly, a gifted writer, often used her writing talents for fundraising efforts on behalf of the Hadassah Foundation, which invests in social change, empowering women in the United States and Israel. After they retired to San Diego in 1980, Claude and Beverly remained active in the Jewish community, and in local public affairs.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be made in Beverly’s memory to Hadassah, 40 Wall St., New York, N.Y. 10005, or to donorservices@hadassah.org.