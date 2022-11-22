Cavell, Gladys

Gladys Elaine Cavell (nee Gensior) of Beachwood, passed away on Nov. 15, 2022, at age 97.
Beloved wife of the late David J. Cavell. Loving mother of Joan (George) Hornig and Judith (Roger) Cohen. Beloved grandmother of Julia (David) Haber, Jessica (Max) Godnick, Megan Cohen and Daniel Cohen.
Gladys lived a long, productive and inspired life as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and friend to so many. She was a passionate and innovative elementary school teacher, a retail store buyer, a community volunteer, a long-time election poll worker and always a champion of the underdog. She was the longest running box holder at The Cleveland Orchestra. And she told a great story.
Gladys will be sorely missed and long remembered by the many whose lives she touched.
Graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Dec. 5 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Bedford Heights.
Contributions in memory of Gladys may be made to the Cleveland Institute of Music (cim.edu/donate) and designate: Gladys and David Cavell Memorial Scholarship for Violin) or the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (email: handerson@crohnscolitisfoundation.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.