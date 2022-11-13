Seymour Chabler, 90, of Laguna Woods, Calif., passed away Nov. 10, 2022.
Born Sept. 11, 1931, in Toledo, Seymour graduated from the University of Toledo. He moved to Cleveland in September 1952, and graduated from the Ohio Podiatric College of Medicine in Cleveland. He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957, and then worked as a podiatrist in Cleveland from 1957 to 1992. Seymour lived in Cleveland for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Judy Chabler; children, Michelle Chabler Lesnick and Mark Chabler; sister, Anne Arnold; grandchildren, Karyn Lesnick and Sarah Chabler; and brother-in-law, Herb Arnold. He was predeceased by his daughter, Roberta (Bobbie) Chabler; and brothers, Jerry and Allan Chabler.
Funeral services were held virtually on Nov. 14. Burial is at Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park & Mortuary in Costa Mesa, Calif.
Donations in Seymour’s memory can be made to the National Foundation for Cancer Research.