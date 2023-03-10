Gerald Chalfin, beloved husband of Judith (nee Steinberg). Loving father of Jeffrey A. Chalfin (Wendy Abramson) and Brian (Amy) Chalfin. Devoted grandfather of Dale, Taylor, Graham and Zachary. Dear brother of Frederick. Born July 8, 1941, Gerald died March 9, 2023.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. March 12 at the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd. Beachwood. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the residence 150 Blossom Lane, Orange, OH, 44022 from 7 to 9 p.m. March 12, and from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. March 13. Friends who wish may contribute to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple or InMotion.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.