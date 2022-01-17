Eliot J. Charnas, 80, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., passed away Jan. 13, 2022.
He was born in Cleveland on May 5, 1941, to Eleanor “Ella” and Max Charnas (both deceased). He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, later receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Ohio University. While in college, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity. A member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Eliot lived in Cleveland for 72 years.
After serving in the United States Army Reserves, Eliot held a number of professional roles - including president of Associated Mortgage Companies; president of The Highland Group Automotive Products; president of Motomart Automotive Stores; CEO of Industrial Pallet and Packaging; and co-founder and chairman emeritus of Storage Zone Self Storage.
A lover of golf, all Cleveland sports, travel and investing, Eliot was kind and generous with his time in helping and mentoring many people in their own careers. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and loved investing in and building companies. Eliot maintained a multitude of friendships and loved the connections he made. His golf friends in Florida formed a group that competed for the Yiddishe Kup each year. That cup now resides in Philadelphia at the National Museum of American Jewish History. His greatest passions were his wife, children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan J. Charnas; children, Stephan (Luci) Charnas of Beachwood and Alan (Alyson) Charnas of Orange; grandchildren, Noah, Zachary and Talia Charnas, and Julia and Adam Charnas; and brother, Mannie (Mimi) Charnas of Lyndhurst.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Burial will be at a later date at Mayfield Cemetery.
Shiva will be held following services until 4 p.m. Jan. 23 at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd., and from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at the home of Alyson and Alan Charnas, 110 Orange Tree Drive in Orange. The family requests all that visit to wear a mask and be vaccinated.
Contributions in Eliot’s memory can be made to Friendship Circle of Cleveland (friendscleveland.com/donate) and Tidewell Hospice Care of Sarasota, Fla. (tidewellfoundation.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.