Abraham Chasin PhD, 95, of Mayfield Heights, was born April 22, 1926, in New York City and passed away on Nov. 10, 2021. World War II Navy veteran.
Abraham was clinical psychiatrist for over 40 years. Before he entered into private practice, he first worked in the Child Guidance Center and the Jones Home of Children’s Services.
Beloved husband of the late Muriel Chasin (nee Ritz); devoted father of Robert Chasin and Richard (Mary) Chasin of Minneapolis.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights.
