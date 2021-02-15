Gerald Bruce Chattman was born in Cleveland on Sept. 15, 1942, the older son of the late Estelle and Harold Chattman, and passed away Feb. 13, 2021. Devoted husband to Winnie (nee Better) for over 56 years. Adored father to Elise (Mark Guon) Dayan and Gregory (Neela) Chattman. Loving and extremely proud grandfather of Arielle, Alexandra, Noa, Eden and Nolan. Brother of Martin Chattman.
Gerald was a Hall of Fame graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, and attended University of Michigan, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa. He went on to Case Western Reserve University Law School and graduated at the top of his class, scoring second in the entire state of Ohio on the bar examination.
For the next 53 years he practiced as a labor and employment lawyer first joining and expanding his father’s law firm Chattman, Garfield, Friedlander and Paul. Later, he became a partner of Buckingham, Doolittle and Burroughs, where he worked right up till the time of his death.
He was a community activist his entire adult life. Serving on many boards and was president of Bellefaire JCB and chairman of the March of Dimes. He received numerous professional and personal accolades including the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Kane Award for Leadership.
Gerald was a trusted advisor and mentor to many. He taught at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.
One of Jerry’s many passions was good food and good company, he even wrote a restaurant review column for the Chagrin Valley Times under the pseudonym “Gordon Blue.” He was an avid Indians fan and a die hard Wolverine but he was happiest when surrounded by his family and numerous cherished close friends.
Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Friends who wish to view the service, please go to bkbmc.com, select obituaries, scroll down to Gerald B. Chattman obituary, click on that, scroll down to join live stream and click on join live stream.
Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to Bellefiare JCB or the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.