Florence K. Chelm (nee Kowit), 94, of Beachwood. Born March 9, 1927, passed away Dec. 13, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late Irving J. Chelm. Devoted mother of Kerry (Renee) Chelm, Keith Chelm (Beth, former wife) and the late Jordan Chelm. Beloved sister of Edward (Ros) Kowit. Loving grandmother of Jayna (Michael) Metalonis and the late Jeffrey Chelm. Adored great-grandmother of Isla and Maea Metalonis. Cherished daughter of the late Molly and Jack Kowit. A devoted aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Flo led a full life filled with family and friends. Her many pastimes included mahjong, bridge, golf, Cleveland Indians baseball, concert music, tennis, skiing, sailing and travel. She cared deeply about her Cleveland community, Naples, Fla., where she wintered for many years, and her beloved Israel. She generously supported many institutions and causes in all three locations including the Jewish Federation of Cleveland (where she was a campaigner until just this year), Hadassah, Israel Tennis Centers, Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood. Visitation immediately following the service until 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange. Masks and vaccination required, please.
Friends may view the service at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 by going to fairmounttemple.org (live stream).
Friends who wish may contribute to Hadassah or the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.