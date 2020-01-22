Mollie Z. Chenchinsky, (nee Zychick) 102. Passed away peacefully Jan. 17, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Milton; devoted and adored mother of Fred (Marsha) Chenin and the late Ellen Deutsch; cherished grandmother of Yosafa Deutsch, Raquel Deutsch, and Arthur and Daniel Chenin; dearest great-grandmother of Samuel Chenin; dear sister of the following deceased, Gertrude Kleiner and Ruth Schuman Scolinick.
Services were held Jan. 19 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. Interment was at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Contributions are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or a charity of choice.