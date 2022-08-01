Chernikoff, Stuart

Stuart Alan Chernikoff, dearly beloved husband of Bonnie (nee Pollack); devoted father of Scott (Jennifer) and Kevin (Lisa); cherished grandfather of Brandon, Sydney, Spencer and Morgan.
Stuart had a love for all animals especially his many dogs. Stuart spent his career as a manufacturer’s representative. Once Stuart retired from the business world, his passion for stocks and investments took over and he began his late career as an investment advisor.
Stuart was an avid traveler who loved to plan exotic vacations with Bonnie. Stuart’s biggest passion and the one everyone knew of was for his family. He enjoyed a beautiful 35 years of marriage to Bonnie and loved spending time at all of his grandkids many events that he made sure to never miss. He was the best of friends with his children, Scott and Kevin. Some of his happiest memories were with his boys and their many friends. Stuart would always say that he lived a full and joyful life.
The family would like to thank all of the University Hospital doctors, nurses and especially Norma Goodman who cared for Stuart.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road in Orange Village.
Family will receive friends at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange, immediately following services until 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3 only.
Contributions are suggested to Claire & Lew Pollack Religious School Fund C/O Temple Emanu El or the Bonnie & Stuart Chernikoff Fund for Lung Cancer Research
C/O University Hospitals, P.O. Box 94554 Cleveland, OH 44101.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bkbmc.com for the Chernikoff family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.