Janet Chernin (nee Leboff), 92, of Shaker Heights, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021.
Janet was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Cleveland.
Beloved wife of the late I. Bertrand Chernin; devoted mother of Diane Chernin of Lyndhurst, Joan Chernin of Mayfield Heights, and Daniel (Jan) Chernin of Seattle; loving grandmother of Halle and Hannah Chernin; dear sister of Frances Senkfor (deceased).
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. Time is tentative.
The family requests no visitation due to COVID.
Contributions in Janet’s memory may be made to Hebrew Free Loan of Northeast Ohio (interestfree.org).
