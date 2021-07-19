David T. Chesler, Sept. 9, 1944 to July 15, 2021.
David is the son of Lewis Chesler and Isabella Basile, both deceased. He is survived by his brother, Michael Chesler (Frances) and predeceased by his brother, Jonathan Chesler (Barrie Sandman). He is also survived by his dear friend, Chris. He has four nieces and nephews, Sascha, Tommy, Maddelana and Calvin.
David was a noted Cleveland restaurateur and an accomplished artist. Along with his mother, he founded and operated That Place on Bellflower and Club Isabella from 1975 to 2008.
In the art world, he was friends with celebrated artists and filmmakers including Joseph Glasco and Julian Schnabel. He founded and operated Euclid Gallery Inc. on Euclid Avenue for over 20 years, primarily displaying his own large-format abstract art.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. July 20 at Lake View Cemetery, (Mayfield Gate entrance).
Contributions are suggested to the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it starting Wednesday July 21 on YouTube (enter David Chesler Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.