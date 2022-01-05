Michael Joseph Chesler was born on Nov. 3, 1985, to Margaret Sarlson Chesler and the late Jonathan S. Chesler of Beachwood.
He was the cherished brother of James Morris Chesler and the late Amy Rebecca Chesler. He was the great-grandson of Beatrice and Morris Sarlson of Akron. Mr. Sarlson was one of the founders of Castle Homes in Akron. Michael passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2022, from heart failure in his mother Margaret’s arms.
Michael graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 2008. He attended Cleveland State University. He worked for Brooklyn SAW.
Michael and his family spent every summer in Rehoboth Beach, Del., and every winter in Palm Beach, Fla.
Michael enjoyed reading, film, ethnic cuisine, theater and travel.
Donations may be made to The Jonathan and Margaret Chesler and Family Torah Study Fund, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122; or The Beatrice and Morris Sarlson and Family Beautification Fund, Beth El Congregation, 750 White Pond Drive, Akron, OH 44320.