James Chessin, beloved husband for 65 years to Shirley (nee Freilich); loving father to Denise (Art) Smith of Boston and Dan (Debbie) Chessin of Aurora. Adoring grandfather of Michael (Dana) Ripley, Emily (Mark) Sullivan, Brian, Jordan and Carly Chessin. Doting great-grandfather of Jack and Timothy Sullivan.
He is predeceased by his parents, Sylvia and Dan Chessin; brothers, Howard (Jane) and Richard Chessin; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lita and Ruby Don. He is survived by sister-in-law, Carol Chessin.
Born in Cleveland on March 11, 1931, Jim was an avid reader, tennis player and a loyal, lifelong Cleveland sports fan. Foremost of his world was his wife, Shirley, his children and grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed retirement living in Cleveland and Florida for over 30 years. He loved traveling throughout the world with Shirley, his family and friends. Jim was a lifetime trustee of Montefiore, a past board member of Bellefaire JCB and a past co-chair of the business campaign for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
He had a great career, starting out as a public accountant, and eventually becoming a co-owner of SET Products with Jim Horvitz. After a brief period of retirement, he went on to work with good friend Jeff Korach and the Sullivan family at RPM, becoming the president of Mameco International and the executive vice president of Tremco, where he ran its sealant and waterproofing business. He was highly-respected and admired by his employees and industry leaders alike.
The family would like to thank all staff and friends at Wiggins Place, as well as Tammi Battle and her group of devoted 24/7 aides that assisted and comforted Jim and Shirley.
Graveside services were held at Mayfield Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to The Gathering Place or charity of choice in lieu of flowers.