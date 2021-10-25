Michael Chester, cherished boyfriend for 15 years to Rebecca Faur; devoted son of Stella Bron-McManus (Tim) and Alex Chester (deceased); loving grandson of Susanna Bron; dear brother of Edward Chester; loving nephew of Dmitry Bron and their extended families and friends.
Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service, may view it by going to bkbmc.com, select obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Michael Chester, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Interment at Chesterland Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends following interment until 3 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Bron-McManus home, 738 Oakwood Drive in Gates Mills.
Contributions are suggested to Akron General Hospital Nursing Fund (give.ccf.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Chester family.