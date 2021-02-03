Phyllis Cheyfitz (nee Weingartner), beloved wife of the late Nathan. Loving mother of Janet (Gary) Meckler, Donna Stein and Jonathan (Sharon) Cheyfitz. Devoted grandmother of Sarah (Jo Trigg) Meckler, Julie (Paul) Mitsdarfer, Michael (Kathryn Finley) Stein and Danny (Rachel Meklemburg) Stein. Great-grandmother of four. Dear sister of the late Charles I. Wayne.
Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 5 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Friends who wish to view the service at 11 a.m. Feb. 5, go to bkbmc.com, scroll to obituaries, scroll down to Phyllis's obituary, select it, scroll down to join livestream and click on that.
Due to the pandemic , family requests no visitation.
Phyllis graduated from John Hay High School and worked as an administrative assistant at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland for over 30 years. She was a long-standing member of Temple Emanu El and was an active member of B'nai B'rith and Jewish War Veterans.
She loved to gather with her friends for mahjong, canasta and bridge games. She truly had a smile that lit up the room and her kind heart endeared her to all.
The family would like to thank Vinney Hospice of Montefiore and personal caregivers, Sherii Kirks and Lindsay Brown, for their compassionate care.
Friends who wish may contribute to Ohio Library for the Blind and Physically Disabled, 17121 Lake Shore Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44110, or Temple Emanu El 4545 Brainard Road, Orange, OH 44022 (teecleve.org).