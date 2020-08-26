Shirley Rosalind Cheyfitz (nee Smith) was born Jan. 16, 1934, to Anne Rosen and Maurice Smith in Cleveland. Her family were longtime residents of the Kinsman area before moving to Cleveland Heights in 1951.
She was confirmed by Rabbi Jack Herman at Silver’s Temple. As a teenager, Shirley was active in Young Israel and was an avid Zionist all her life. Shirley graduated from John Adams High School in January 1952, receiving awards in typing and shorthand. She was co-chairman of the commencement committee and a member of several choral groups.
As a high school student, she worked part time after school as a stenographer at a law office in downtown Cleveland.
She then majored in political science while attending The Ohio State University for one year. Shirley and Charles Cheyfitz, a graduate of John Adams in June 1949, were married in 1953 at Anshe Galicia Synagogue in Cleveland Heights. The couple lived in East Cleveland, Euclid and then for 38 years in South Euclid, where they raised three children. They moved to Ethans Green in Twinsburg in 2000.
As a young mother, Shirley was active in all the children’s schools, serving as a chairman of several PTA committees She was also secretary of the
Anti-Defamation League of Greater Cleveland for
several years. Shirley worked part time as a bookkeeper for The Pewter Mug, Skall’s Menswear and did payroll for the personnel department at the May Co., all at Cedar Center, within walking distance of their home on Ellison Road in South Euclid.
In 1984, she joined the staff as a receptionist/clerk in the front office of the Sun Newspapers in Beachwood and then transferred to a new office in South Euclid. The Sun moved again back to a new Beachwood location where she was promoted as an assistant to the editor and retired in 2009 from the main office in Valley View, after 25 years with the company.
Shirley had many interests and enjoyed many hobbies and activities such as old and foreign movies, crochet and hand sewing, Sudoku, cards and board games. For many years, she hosted Trivial Pursuit team games with pot luck dinners at her home with mostly former coworkers at Sun. Shirley treasured her family and enjoyed celebrations with the four generations at special occasions and holidays. She loved her home and was always happy to be there, puttering with plants, inside and outdoors, moving furnishings around to get a better cozier look and mostly having friends and family join her there.
Shirley was preceded in death by her devoted parents, husband, Chuck; grandson, Andy Cheyfitz; and sister, Barbara Cuban, of Palo Alto, Calif. She is survived by her loving family – daughter, Caryn Cheyfitz (Scott Bodfish) of Centennial, Colo.; sons, Edward Cheyfitz (Kathy) of Aurora, and Jay Cheyfitz (Paula Reining) of Cuyahoga Falls; special granddaughters, Katie Eichenauer (Brian) of Aurora, Emily Bodfish of Kansas City, Mo., and Miranda Bodfish (James Herndon) of Decatur, Ga.; awesome great-grandkids, Andrew, Autumn, Maeryn, Cody, Imana and Cyrus. Graveside services were held at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.
Please no flowers, food or visitation, but the family appreciates any donations to their sincere involvement to benefit local children at Believe in Dreams, c/o 23245-B Mercantile Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.