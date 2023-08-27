Coben, Stanley

Stanley L. Coben, born Dec. 30, 1927, passed away Aug. 25, 2023.
Stanley was the beloved husband of Judith (nee Milinsky); loving father of Laurie (Travis Epes) Coben, Marc (Nikki) Coben and Lisa (Dave) Stephen; devoted grandfather of Jeffrey, Bobby and Katie Epes, Connor and Josh Stephen.
Services will be heldat 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the residence 3877-2 Hickory Nut Trail, Orange, Aug. 28 following services until 5 p.m.; and 2 to 4 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Taussig Cancer Center c/o The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 9500 Euclid Ave., Cleveland Ohio 44195
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of Stanley Coben, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
