Sherri Glantz Cohan peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Oct. 2, 2022.
She was the proud and loving mother of Andrea (Tanya) and Ilene (Derek) and beloved life partner of Neil; she found immense joy and comfort in their constant contact. “Best sister ever” to Arnie (Maria) and adored aunt to Andrew and Melissa. Her most prized role was grandma to Elijah, Maren, and Max. She spoiled them every chance she had and showered them with “Bubbe kisses”.
Sherri spent the majority of her life as a devoted medical assistant where she developed many long lasting friendships. She enjoyed time with her family, annual vacations to the beach and long road trips.
Service will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 6 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Family and friends may donate to Stewart’s Caring Place, a local organization offering supportive services for families throughout their cancer journeys (stewartscaringplace.org).
