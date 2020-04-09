Adelene E. Cohen (nee Block), beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Janet (deceased) (Ira) Greenberg, Rochelle (Lawrence) Cohen and Deborah (Bruce) Epstein. Devoted sister of the late Irv Block. Cherished grandmother of Joseph (Nina) Greenberg, Jonathan (Erin) Greenberg, Gregg (Allison) Greenberg, Melissa (Dan) Schmelzer, Lauren (Alex) Renzi, Steven (Corey) Cohen, Jay (Andie Reid) Epstein, Samantha (Rocklend) Davis, Alex and Elliot Nash. Great-grandmother of 20.
Private family services were held. Family requests no visitation at this time.
Contributions are suggested to the Menorah Park Hospice or Temple Israel of Canton, 432 30th St. N.W., Canton, OH 44709.