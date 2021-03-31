Alan Robert Cohen, 95, of Shaker Heights, was born June 11, 1925, and passed away on March 28, 2021. World War II Army veteran.
Beloved husband of Beverly Cohen (nee Baker); devoted father of Laurie Harvey and Gary (Laurel) Cohen; loving grandfather of Alissa Harvey, Rachel Cohen and Justin Cohen; dear brother of Helen Neumark (deceased).
Private services for family only with burial in Mayfield Cemetery.
Family requests no visitation.
Contributions in memory of Alan are suggested to the charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Cohen family.
